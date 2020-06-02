To the editor:
In regards to the citizen petition articles positioning on the Newbury Annual Town Meeting I offer the following solution in the interests of fairness for every citizen.
I believe on behalf of every citizen that each article deserves equal weight and fair exposure for attending Annual Town Meeting taxpaying citizens as each article is extremely important in and of themselves to the citizens who worked so very hard to legally place on the warrant. The idea that the importance of one article supersedes the importance of another article based solely on Board of Selectmen's purview determination makes the notion of fairness for all articles positioning a false narrative I cannot agree with as this is the argument currently presented by the BOS members.
Hence for the benefit of every citizen concern and to remove all doubt of the sanctity of the democratic process in this regard, I proposed directly to BOS candidates incumbents vice-chairman Damon Jespersen and Chairman JR Colby that the sitting BOS pull numbered tickets of the approved articles from any ol' milk pail, one at a time on local Newbury Channel 9 at the next scheduled selectmen's meeting until all the approved articles have been revealed.
Upon that article order randomly achieved, town leadership and all citizens could then move forward, all, with clear conscience at the Annual Town Meeting this article order was not anything but purely, arbitrarily, and fairly achieved with witness.
This simple method and the random number pulls would remove for certain the idea any article is receiving preferential, summary positioning by the BOS by any notion.
Unless Chairman Colby and Vice-Chairman Jespersen, and the sitting Board of Selectmen members propose such method as untainted as this, how can any Newbury taxpaying citizen perceive the current summary BOS determinations of the article numbering process as anything but "slanted to interests," theirs or otherwise?
Jack Rybicki
Newbury
The letter-writer is a candidate for the Board of Selectmen.
