To the editor:
I am writing to express my concern about the proposed development of the former Foote’s ice cream site at 159 Beach Road in Salisbury.
As most people know, the lot is an irregularly shaped triangle on the corner Beach Road and Old County Road, and is only 0.69 acres of land. The neighborhood itself is made up of mostly half-acre lots. The current proposed project of 24 total units on this 0.69 acres is extremely dense and poses several hazards to public safety.
It goes against the character of the neighborhood and will be a tremendous strain on the resources of our community. The property is an eyesore and needs to be developed, but the developers’ greed has taken a great opportunity to build something consistent with the current neighborhood and turned it into something dangerous, unfriendly and overcrowded.
With four different proposed plans over the last two years, the developers continue to ignore the desires of the residents on Beach Road and Old County Road, as well as the Planning Board, who have real concerns about public safety. We urge the developers to quit ignoring our concerns and propose a project that has integrity and consistency instead of greed.
Our citizens must stand up and fight against these dense projects that take away from the beauty and character of our great town. The next Planning Board meeting regarding this project is on Wednesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall, 5 Beach Road.
I urge all concerned citizens to come out and let their voice be heard. If anyone has any concerns or questions, please feel free to email me at ces41@aol.com.
CHUCK SHAW
Salisbury
Editor’s note: The letter writer lives on Old County Road.
