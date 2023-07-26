To the editor:
The EATS Act, or Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, which was recently introduced in Congress, is a threat to our protections in Massachusetts for egg-laying hens, mother pigs and veal calves being raised for food.
Protections were passed for these animals with Question 3, which was approved by 78% of Massachusetts voters in 2016. The EATS Act constitutes federal overreach that attempts to expand the federal government’s control over food and farming in all states and attempts to override state regulations that would protect animals.
In addition, it could nullify state laws covering everything from animal cruelty to child labor to food safety. It could impact issues like consumer safety by nullifying state laws regarding fire-safe cigarettes and labeling of farm-raised fish.
The EATS Act could deprive states of their ability to protect their own citizens and to reflect the public will on a wide range of concerns, forcing states to authorize the sale of any agricultural product, no matter how hazardous the product or unacceptable the production process.
Congress should vote against this legislation. I hope readers will join me in contacting their members of Congress and asking them to oppose the EATS Act.
LINDSEY FELDMAN
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.