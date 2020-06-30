To the editor:
The city of Newburyport will hold another online Zoom Planning Board meeting on July 1st. This will be the second attempt for the residents to state their positions regarding the Institution for Savings’ two-story, 16,000 square-foot addition. Unfortunately, the Zoom meeting will not allow for video access. I find this to be a disadvantage to all, especially to the abutters and Newburyport residents. This proposed building will greatly affect not only a prime downtown neighborhood, though also Newburyport’s consistency honoring its historical stature.
One of Zoom's main purpose, as I understand, is a way to have a visual conversation in this time of COVID-19. An audio-only format removes the community aspect from this all-too-important meeting. A meeting that was so well attended on the first try and had to be postponed should be reason enough to have a video component to the July 1 meeting or wait until an in-person meeting can be safely held. This meeting is very personal to people in the community as these residents have chosen Newburyport for its wonderful architecture which reflects its history.
My husband and I were fortunate to attend the last Zoom meeting with the Planning Board on June 3. Many individuals were unable to log on as the capacity of the network was limited. We also attended by Zoom the Historical Commission meeting on June 25. There were many praises sung for the IFS and what they have contributed to the community. As true as that may be, we are confused as what heartfelt contributions to a community have to do with the approval of a massive, architectural building that is inconsistent with the neighborhood or Newburyport’s legacy.
During the Historical Commission meeting last week a well thought out compromise in the form of a question was left unnoticed: ‘Why can’t the IFS create the office space they need that complements the residential character of the neighborhood?’ This solution is what did occur in the bank’s Hamilton-Wenham location. Abutters there had the same concerns as the Newburyport ones; the proposed Hamilton-Wenham building did not fit with the town’s historic architecture and character. The IFS heard the neighbors and customers in Hamilton-Wenham, and the IFS building on Route 1A is another pleasing addition unlike the Newburyport expansion as currently proposed which would be a dramatic separation from the city’s track record and ideals relative to historically sensitive infill development.
Anne Marie Clausen
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.