To the editor:
Due to poor decision-making by its leaders, Amesbury’s taxpayers have seen their annual property tax bills increase at an alarming rate.
Assuming the fiscal 2024 budget passes as expected this month, the average single-family tax bill will have increased from $6,919 in fiscal 2020 to approximately $9,168 for fiscal 2024, an increase of $2,249, or 33%, over just four years. This is 5.6 times higher than the total of the increases over the four years preceding fiscal 2021, which was $403 or 6.2%.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the forecast for fiscal 2025 and beyond is for these exorbitant annual increases to continue or accelerate.
Mayor Kassandra Gove, in her fiscal 2024 budget book, predicts a significant and looming financial problem but buries the evidence. If you observe the chart on Page 37, the line titled “Excess Levy Capacity” (ELC) shows each of the next five years’ budgets are forecast to result in negative ELC.
Most people will not realize the ramifications of negative ELC as they are explained nowhere in the book, but it means that the reserve taxing capacity provided by ELC has been exhausted.
In four short years, Amesbury’s leaders will have burned through almost $4.8 million of ELC that took previous mayors and city councils decades to build. Negative ELC is not allowed, so it must be corrected by cutting costs or finding new sources of revenue. A side effect of the deliberate decisions to tax and then spend Amesbury’s ELC is that it directly caused the extraordinary property tax increases of the past four years.
Amesbury’s budgeting/taxation practice of depleting finite, one-time (such as ELC) resources to fund recurring expenses is simply bad fiscal policy and is strongly discouraged by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue because finite resources inevitably run out.
This outcome is often referred to as a fiscal cliff. When one-time resources are depleted, costs must be cut or new recurring revenue sources, such as property taxes, must be found.
So how does Amesbury balance fiscal 2025 revenue and expenses to comply with the law? Given the absence of any plans to wean us from reliance on ELC, the options are limited.
The best solution is to attract new economic development, but that previously successful strategy appears to be off the table. Another solution would be to cut spending. However, although arguably necessary, cuts will probably be rebuffed.
The likely approach will be to ask voters to approve a Prop. 2½ override but since this is an election year, don’t expect a vote before November. Actually, several override votes are possible over the next few years since the cumulative, unfunded five-year shortfall is forecast at almost $3.5 million.
Unfortunately for taxpayers, a successful override will reinforce Amesbury’s bad fiscal behavior, and assuming Mayor Gove is reelected to a new, now four-year term, stunning annual increases in property taxes will be a regular occurrence, driving families out and property values down.
KEN GRAY
North Andover
Editor's note: Ken Gray served as Amesbury's mayor from 2014 to 2020 and is now a North Andover Finance Committee member.
