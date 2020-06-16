To the editor:
To the liberals who have the audacity to try to intimidate this newspaper’s editorial board: an apology for attacking Warren Russo’s column and his right to free speech is in order. This kind of pettiness is exactly the reason we are in so much trouble in this country today.
To call Mr. Russo’s As I See It column vile and trash is a laugh. Everything Mr. Russo said was true. The same locals who want to have a hissy fit about it are the same people whose vile lies and trashspeak about our great president get printed over and over again ad nauseam.
The lies don’t stop. People don’t even bother to check sources. Indoctrination has replaced history and critical thinking is gone from the educational system.
Oh, and by the way, if you intend to vote, read up on Joe Biden and his long racist history. Also read up on his threatening actions in China which circumvented the Chinese government’s own investigation of his unqualified and drug addicted son. This coverup occurred years ago, long before President Trump called him out on it. And anyone who can’t see that this man has dementia is clueless.
Liberals have no idea how many people in Newburyport and surrounding towns agree with Mr. Russo.
The Daily News gives plenty of space on the editorial page for the vocal local to spew lies about our president, even though it is hate speech. Those of you who seem to enjoy using hate speech against our president like children have a large enough forum in this newspaper as it is. You certainly don’t need to be trying to censor Mr. Russo or any other citizen who doesn’t agree with you. Your attitudes are oppressive and you act entitled.
I am considering canceling my subscription because of the left wing slant and the lies that are continually being printed about so many topics.
Thank you Mr. Russo for your excellent opinion column. Everything that you wrote is the truth.
It’s no wonder law and order has fallen apart and that the law enforcement community that holds our society together is under siege today. Our law enforcement men and women and our freedom of speech are all under attack today. All because people jump to conclusions. The truth doesn’t find its way to the surface easily anymore. The public is fed misinformation every single day in the press. There hasn’t been fair, honest reporting for a very long time, particularly since 2016 and well before.
We have our great Constitution for a very good reason. It is the basis of all our freedoms.
Now, more than ever, protecting free speech needs to be at the forefront of our purpose if we are to keep our freedoms, prevent anarchy, preserve our liberty, and correct and reverse this extremely dangerous current course of events.
Deborah Goss
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.