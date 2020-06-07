To the editor:
We are a nation crying out for leadership, a voice to comfort us in our grief, to acknowledge the centuries-old injustices of racial oppression, to unite us in a hopeful new plan forward. Yet from the White House we get no comfort, no empathy, no unity, no hope.
Never before during this presidency has the meaning of Trump’s “Great” America been more transparent than during the violent aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. The greatness of Trump’s America lies in maintaining the status quo of white privilege, plain and simple.
Conservatives are sure to bristle at the term. “White privilege,” they say, “is a liberal political ploy.” Or else, “Black lives matter? All lives matter!” Such retorts are in themselves perfect examples of white privilege, for it is a privilege to ignore the reality that black skin is valued less than white skin in America. The ultimate privilege of any hegemon is ignorance, the refusal to listen to or acknowledge a truth that may force you to reshape your thinking or change your actions.
Trump’s entire presidency is based on the privilege of his ignorance. He ignores truths small and large. He ignores science. He ignores reason. He ignores justice. All with little or no consequences. And when his lies or missteps are laid bare by experts or journalists, he doubles down on his untruths and his ignorance, declaring himself the one true expert, the only voice of truth in a sea of lies. And when this strategy fails him, Trump turns his most authoritarian. He decries the media. Attempts to expose whistleblowers. Slanders judges. Removes watchdogs. Promotes sycophants. Insists on using powers that the Constitution doesn’t grant him. And now, as Americans take to the streets in protest, Trump threatens to unleash the full might of America’s military against its own citizens. He is using every tool at his disposal to repel the truth, insulate his ignorance, and preserve white privilege, the “greatness” of his America.
Mr. President, the protests engulfing every major city across America are not just protests against unequal policing and police brutality. They are vicious fights against the status quo, our unequal and unjust society where racism and white privilege permeate every aspect of American life: healthcare and medicine, the economy, housing, education, justice, the food we eat, water we drink, and air we breathe. Protesters amass at your front door demanding their own version of American greatness.
Ted Boretti
Newburyport
