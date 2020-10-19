To the editor:
Last week, I awoke to a wonderful surprise of multiple text messages from local friends about an article in The Daily News.
Heather Alterisio’s article “NHS students call for continued remote learning” details a movement from the NHS student body garnering support for abandoning the high school’s pending hybrid learning model and lays out demands to the School Committee.
A change.org petition passionately lays out their reasons, points to specific aspects of the hybrid model that makes them uncomfortable, and details thoughtful and well-researched recommendations.
Opening the paper, I realized, for the first time, that the author of the petition is NHS senior Norah Morrissey, my daughter. I made my way to her room (which is now also her classroom as she has opted to be part of the NHS Virtual Academy this fall) to let he know that I loved the article, the passion and leadership she has shown through the movement, and how proud I was of her. And I also let her know that I disagree with her.
I am a believer in the hybrid model (a better name would be concurrent) for the Newburyport school system. I believe that the superintendent and School Committee have done a good job in a tough situation.
COVID-19 is a tricky disease that can have significant consequences. There are also ways to introduce layers of safety that are proven to slow the spread and can make for an environment where in-person learning is realistic.
The COVID “Big Six” of regularly exchanged or HEPA filtered air, sanitation, health screenings, distance, masks and hand hygiene are proven methods of limiting the spread of viruses.
The military has been using these tactics during pandemics successfully for decades. I feel that the Newburyport School District’s plan addresses all of them, and the benefits of in-person learning are so much greater than remote that the risk is worth the attempt.
They have also given families that are not comfortable with in-person learning alternatives, and under the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA). faculty and staff have a vehicle to protect them depending on their circumstances as well.
COVID-19 seems to be such a dangerous topic for people to talk about. It doesn’t have to be.
I love my daughter’s involvement and we have figured out how to live under the same roof despite our wildly different opinions. I guess you can find a silver lining even during a pandemic.
Matt Morrissey
Newburyport
