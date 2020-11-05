To the editor:
On Oct. 11, Salisbury had a couple sing in the town park. It was a nice, sunny day and I got there early. I got a seat right up front.
A couple of days before, someone called me from the Senior Center about the singing state trooper who was going to perform. I haven’t had any opportunity to see him before, but he’s quite popular and sings at many benefits.
When I got the call, my thoughts went back a few years to a singing cop from Lawrence, as I remember it. He was very popular around here then. I used to see him sing at the Hampton Beach bandstand in the summer. So I was mildly interested when I got the call.
I got there early and had a seat on the lawn. Soon, Dan Clark was to perform. First, his gorgeous wife spoke. She is Italian and used to sing classical. Wow, what a voice!
She began the program, then her husband, the state trooper, began. Between the two of them singing and dancing around, the show lasted over an hour.
They were both terrific with outstanding voices! I was sitting in a chair but was moving constantly. Good music gets me going. I must have been a spectacle for I boogied all the way through.
It was a fantastic show. So glad I got the call, otherwise, I wouldn’t have gone. I am not a joiner so I miss all the prior activities they had. I don’t know the size of the crowd but hope it was packed. They deserve a large audience.
Also, I must compliment the committee for the props they have put up all over town. They are gorgeous and so amusing. Thank you so much whoever is responsible for this event. I am so pleased to be a Salisbury resident. The Senior Center has done so much for us older citizens. It makes me feel very proud to be here.
Robert "Boots" Chouinard
Salisbury
