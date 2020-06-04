To the editor:
I am writing to express my concern with Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest reopening plan as laid out on June 1.
I am a small-business owner, I own a local pub in Salisbury Beach, and after reading the updated plan realized that bars have been moved to Phase 4. I was distressed and confused already about being in Phase 3, but to read that it was put off even further could be the make or break of my business.
Although I am open year-round, the majority of my business is in the warmer months. Because of the seasonality of Salisbury Beach, that is the time in which I am able to make my annual profit. I am not the only bar in that situation in Salisbury, and most probably not in Massachusetts, either.
Even with my PPP loan, I am barely able to survive opening on Phase 3, so I petitioned the state to consider allowing me to open in Phase 2, with the same restrictions as restaurants: outdoor seating only, which I can offer.
Why haven’t you or state representatives made a case about capacity for venues such as bars?
We are being massed in the same category as large-capacity venues, dance clubs, nightclubs and even saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms at health clubs, gyms and other facilities, yet weddings/events/large gatherings in parks, as well as movie theaters, fitness clubs and health centers, theaters and performance venues will be allowed to open in Phase 3 with moderate capacity – before a small local pub? How does that make any sense and how is that fair?
I have come up with a very detailed plan with tables social distanced, etc., following the CDC’s guidelines. Why can’t bars be allotted the chance to open sooner?
Also, restaurants will be allowed indoor seating sometime during Phase 2, but a bar cannot even serve outside or anywhere until Phase 4? And, the House just passed a bill allowing restaurants to serve takeout alcohol, but a bar can’t be open? That makes no sense whatsoever.
This all needs to be addressed ASAP. Can the state really afford to lose so many small businesses that employ so many people? Or is the state prepared to continue to offer financial assistance to all of these small-business owners until the time in which we will be allowed to open?
On a local level, I suggested the town put together a reopening committee, which I’ve offered to volunteer on. I believe in being proactive, helping your neighbors, and doing the right thing so please help me out in any way that any of you can.
Linda M. Somma
Salisbury
The letter writer is owner of the Hideaway Pub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.