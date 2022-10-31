To the editor:
I'm voting for Dawne Shand.
The expression goes, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them." Every day and in every way Dawne demonstrates that she is a good and faithful friend, neighbor, and citizen and the type of person we need representing us at the State House. Shand has enthusiastically supported women candidates for office over the past decade and it’s now time to support her candidacy. She has the background, the intellect, and what it takes to be successful at the state level.
I was blessed to be Dawne’s neighbor for many years and so I’ve had the opportunity to know her and to see the good that she has done. As for the opponent in this race, he has shown us who he is having twice voted for the former president. The latter demonstrates poor judgment in this voter’s mind. So, I’m putting my X next to Dawne Shand’s name on Tuesday, Nov. 8. I hope you will too.
LISA ROWAN
Salisbury
