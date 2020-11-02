To the editor:
The Daily News editorial on Page 4 (Vote "yes" on Question 1) is “spot on” and I would humbly add this bit of local information and some from my own experience to the arguments for passage.
Last year, I took my 2013 Honda to a local repair station to get the automatic transmission fluid changed. They could not do the job because the only way to check if the fluid is properly filled is through the computer, and local repair shops can’t do that. Some shops may guess, but if there is too much fluid, the seals may be compromised. If too little, the gears may wear out.
Not changing your automatic transmission fluid when it needs it is commonplace. The fluid gets old and dark brown, barely lubricating. If this is allowed to continue long enough, transmission overhauls or replacements could cost thousands.
We need this and similar information locally so people don’t have to drive 40 minutes away to have their servicing done properly, and wait hours for the job to be done.
On another subject, with respect to complaints about plastic bags for delivered newspapers, we use ours when cleaning cat litter up or disposing of it in the trash. But even better, they make excellent storage bags for washed and cleaned romaine lettuce, Swiss chard, and other greens, wrapped in towels and stored in the crisper. They last much longer.
Many older people still look forward to the morning newspaper over breakfast, and don’t want to spread it out over a rug to let it dry before reading it, especially during dark times like these.
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
