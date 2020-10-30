To the editor:
I’m writing in response to the editorial published on Oct. 28 “Vote ‘no’ on Question 2.”
First, it’s important to acknowledge that Question 2 only applies to “primary and general elections for all Massachusetts statewide offices, state legislative offices, federal congressional offices and certain other offices beginning in 2022.
Ranked choice voting would not be used in elections for president, county commissioner or regional district school committee member” and that “Ranked choice voting would be used only in races where a single candidate is to be declared the winner.”
Question 2 is a first step to what I hope will be a ranked choice voting system for all elections where it makes sense.
Ranked choice voting gives voters a stronger say in who their representatives are, reduces the risk that a candidate with minority support wins, and encourages politicians to engage the entire electorate.
You imply in your piece that voters will be forced to rank all candidates on the ballot. This is not true. If you want to vote for only one or two candidates, you can. Your vote won’t count for a candidate you dislike if you don’t want it to. As referenced above, it may be some time before we get to use ranked choice voting for a presidential election, but these national examples demonstrate how it could benefit us:
In the 2020 Democratic primary, I heard countless people discuss feeling the need to choose between the candidate with whom they most aligned politically and the candidate they thought was the most likely to win, concerned their vote would be "wasted" on someone who earned too few votes to be a contender.
Wouldn’t it be great to not have to play political games when deciding who represents us? In the 2016 Republican primary, would Trump have won the nomination if the country had ranked choice voting? How many people who voted for a low-turnout candidate would have had their vote counted for their second choice candidate instead (e.g. Kasich, Cruz or Rubio)? We will never know, but it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see how things could have been different.
Yes, this will require voters to learn a new way of casting their vote, but ranking is not complicated. This is an important change to empower the electorate to speak holistically about their preferred representatives.
Caleigh Holden
West Newbury
