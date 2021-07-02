To the editor:
I volunteered to pass a voter referendum known as Question 3 in 2016, when I knocked on doors many weekend mornings and afternoons talking to voters and handing out literature to ensure that the eggs and other farm products sold in Massachusetts come from farms that treat animals humanely.
Voters approved the referendum resoundingly, including in our region: In Newburyport 84% voted for the referendum. In Salisbury, 80% voted yes. In Merrimack, 81%. In Amesbury, 81%. In Newbury, 78%.
Now state legislators are bending to lobbyists and big campaign contributors to override the overwhelming will of voters and permit barnyard cruelties – including keeping hens in cages too small even to turn around, for their lifetimes — that Massachusetts voters want banned.
Contact Sen. Diana DiZoglio (diana.dizoglio@masenate.gov, 617-722-1604) and Rep. James Kelcourse (james.kelcourse@mahouse.gov, 617-722-2130). Ask them to work to defeat Senate bill 36 and House Bill 864.
Until Question 3 – as we approved it in 2016 – becomes law, consider skipping big-box supermarkets and instead shop at markets where eggs and other farm products come from farms where animals are raised humanely, including your local farmers market. Newburyport's is every Sunday at the Tannery on Water Street.
Keith Eddings
Newburyport
