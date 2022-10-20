To the editor:
Massachusetts Secretary of State Bll Galvin did not deliberately omit Question 4 from the voters guide as Scott Fallavollita claims in his column of Oct. 19 ("Approving Question 4 would degrade election integrity", The Daily News). The deadline for inclusion in this guide was in July and backers did not have enough signatures to put it on the ballot until Sept. 8, hence it was omitted from the printed guide although all the information is included on Galvin’s website.
Massachusetts is the 18th state to allow non-citizens to obtain a drivers license. Contrary to his claim H4805 is not a “wildly unpopular bill.” These types of licenses have been allowed in certain states since 2013 and there is a lot of data that supports their benefits which is why more and more states are allowing them. It has been proven that the roads are safer when all drivers are tested, licensed and insured. In addition to the states collecting millions in taxes and licensing fees, the incidences of hit and run non-insured accidents are greatly reduced which is why H4805 is endorsed by the majority of Massachusetts law enforcement officials.
These licenses are not a free ticket to vote as there are requirements for the state to establish procedures so that licenses will not automatically register a holder to vote assuming they would even want to. After Trump’s allegations of voter fraud by “millions of illegals” in the 2016 presidential election numerous studies, Brennan Institute for Justice and the Cato Institute to name two, found that Republican allegations of voter fraud by non-citizens were totally unfounded for the simple reason that few non-citizens would register to vote illegally given the penalty (deportation) is so severe and the payoff so small (one vote).
They studied 42 jurisdictions which oversaw the tabulation of 23,500,000 votes and found only 30 incidents of suspected non-citizen voting. In California, Virginia and New Hampshire the states where the GOP claimed non-citizen voting was most rampant, not one instance could be found.
Another important benefit is that with these licenses non-citizens are able to get better jobs and maximize their earning potential to contribute economically to their communities. Many of these families have children who are American citizens. Having a parent with a license allows these children access to many necessities so that they can grow up to be healthy contributing members of the commonwealth.
Fallavollita’s claim that “Democrats will do whatever it takes to retain power…” is an outrageous statement coming from a member of the party which tried to steal the 2020 presidential election with lies and false claims and when these did not work by attacking congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
On Nov. 8, I hope Americans will remember that there are still 139 Republican representatives sitting in congress who broke their oaths of office and rejected the results of the Electoral College thereby undermining the very basis of our democracy which is free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power.
PATRICIA WARD
Newburyport
