John R. Carter, in his April 12 letter to the editor regarding the name of Amesbury High School's mascot, cites his call to the Bureau of Indian Affairs in support of not changing the name of the Amesbury Indians.
However, in an article on the same general topic in The Boston Globe of the same date, Jean-Luc Pierre, president of the board of directors of the North American Indian Center of Boston (NAIC), is quoted in support of Wakefield High School changing its school mascot from the Wakefield Warriors.
According to the Globe, the NAIC (http://www.naicob.org/) is backing state legislation to prohibit such imagery/mascots in all public school team names and logos because, "These images are racist and not grounded in reality."
In considering these questions, it is more appropriate to solicit and support the views of a local organization like NAIC, which is composed of actual Indigenous people, not those of a federal government agency, especially one with the checkered history of the BIA.
Edith Maxwell
Amesbury
