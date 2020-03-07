To the editor:
This is in response to the Monday, Feb. 17, article about a post-adjournment discussion at a Newbury Planning Board meeting and a letter by Jim Moran sent to Town Hall about the discussion.
On Feb. 12, I, too, sent a letter to selectmen, the Planning Board and town administrator with my concerns with the impropriety of Selectman Alicia Greco that was witnessed.
I was at the Planning Board meeting on Jan. 22 and witnessed the appearance of an Open Meeting Law and selectmen's Code of Ethics violation. After the meeting adjourned, the recording camera was shut off, and as the Planning Board members were collecting their things, Ms. Greco addressed the members about the validity and need for special permits in Newbury.
She expressed her dislike of special permits as they allow projects that potentially alter a neighborhood's landscape. She asked about the Borrego solar project at 136 Main St. that had been on the agenda that evening.
As an abutter, she's disappointed the project was going through the special permit approval process. She expressed her concerns with tree cutting, the road to be built, the bridge to be installed over a wet area and who would oversee the building code compliance.
She asked why the town would entertain an application to build the solar project in a residential area and not just reject it. She spoke of other special permit projects that have come before the board that she thought were incompatible with the areas they were in: the dog-training facility on Downfall Road and the driving range on Scotland Road. She proclaimed that "special permits suck," which raised a few eyebrows at the conference table and my own.
As all this was unfolding, I was puzzled that her opinions and questions were allowed to be heard at this particular time. I was disappointed with her disregard for the integrity of the Planning Board.
There was an appearance of her jeopardizing the sanctity of the Open Meeting Law. During the hearing, she did ask questions but after the meeting adjourned, she began a new barrage of questions and biased opinions for all in the room to hear.
A combined meeting of the Planning Board, selectmen and Zoning Board was suggested as a means of addressing her concerns. All this, and the selectmen "did not see an ethics violation"?
In light of this deliberation that Ms. Greco initiated and dwelled on for about 15 minutes, and her proclaimed disapproval of the special permit approval, her biased opinion, as a selectman, should not be allowed to be involved in any special permit hearings and decisions brought before the town.
Her actions left me believing that anyone seeking a special permit in Newbury had a strike against them before the process begins. The Planning Board did address Mr. Moran's letter and came to a conclusion, but as the town's governing body, the selectmen chose to dismiss the letters addressing an impropriety by a selectman, whether she spoke as an abutter or a member of the board.
A.J. Matthews Jr.
Newbury
