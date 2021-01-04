To the editor:
Earlier this week, I visited ConvenientMD Urgent Care in Newburyport for medical reasons. I had to wait about 30 minutes in the waiting room.
About 20 people came in the same waiting area while I waited to schedule a time to get a COVID test later in the day.
I asked the receptionist why they were letting people that wanted a COVID test to come into the same area as patients waiting for medical care. She was very nice but told me it was their company's policy during winter.
I have been very careful for months not to go to supermarkets, restaurants, stores etc. to avoid people that might have the virus. I was upset that these people were coming in and putting me and others there at risk.
Instead, they should have a sign on the door telling people that want a COVID test to not enter and instead to call them to set up an appointment.
They should be taking every precaution they can for patients and should change their policy. They are putting all their medical patients at greater risk.
Nancy Jones
Topsfield
