To the editor:
In their first debate on Feb. 18, Congressman Joe Kennedy and Sen. Ed Markey seemed to agree that the number of baby boomers with Alzheimer’s disease will grow to 15 million by 2025.
Markey mentioned a bill he sponsored to fund federal research of the disease. The research to date is already quite extensive.
On a local level, we can still take actions that will help improve the health of our citizens. Over a year ago, Massachusetts Republican state Sen. Bruce Tarr introduced a bill (S2196) calling for a study of fluoride in our commonwealth and the formation of a task force.
Despite an abundance of already-completed scientific research, the bill is dying a slow death in committee, and is being ignored by a majority of Democrats throughout Massachusetts cities and towns that are still adding fluoride to their water.
Scientific research in 2019 linked fluoride to harmful effects on the brains of rats and on the ability of mice to learn and remember, bolstering the 2015 admission of EPA scientists that fluoride in any level is harmful to human brains.
Other studies have linked it to attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, and lower IQs in little boys. A 2015 study suggested that two fluoridated anesthesia medicines resulted in postoperative delirium in persons over 65, which might progress to cognitive decline and dementia.
It is not clear how much evidence is needed to convince the public that fluoride is not a good idea, even though it may save a few dollars in cavities.
But what is clear is that local Democrats in Massachusetts are really not interested in preventing additional harm to people who are showing the beginning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia, despite their public statements to the contrary.
With respect to fluoride’s harmful effects, there is a giant vacuum of intelligent leadership in the mostly Democrat-run local governments in Massachusetts and our national representatives are OK with the status quo, even though community water fluoridation is inflicting significant harm to the populace on a daily basis.
We need to vote these people out of office, the sooner the better, and install others who will address the more important matters facing us. Immediate action is needed.
Edmund Anderson
Newburyport
