To the editor:
I wonder if anyone else has questioned James Kelcourse's political affiliation.
Nowhere on his signs or many mailings is it clear that he is a Republican. In fact, in the televised debate with Amber Hewett, he evaded answering whether he supports Trump and made the shocking comment that it doesn't matter who the president is.
I tried to contact him, once even going to his office in the Statehouse, but received no reply. Our representatives must hold clear beliefs and respond to their constituents.
Amber Hewett has the background, drive and energy to help improve Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury. Amber Hewett has my vote.
Linda Villalobos
Amesbury
