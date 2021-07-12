To the editor:
The following is an email I sent to Rep. Lenny Mirra regarding his comments about voter ID in the July 9 Daily News:
I am writing to express my concern about your comments supporting voter ID at the polls in a recent article in The Daily News of Newburyport.
In this era of incorrect information about voter fraud, it is this kind of thinking that only fuels the fires of providing citizens with misinformation and disinformation.
Voter ID requirements are a veiled attempt at voter suppression.
The ACLU wrote: “Voter ID laws deprive many voters of their right to vote, reduce participation, and stand in direct opposition to our country’s trend of including more Americans in the democratic process. Many Americans do not have one of the forms of identification states acceptable for voting. These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Such voters more frequently have difficulty obtaining ID, because they cannot afford or cannot obtain the underlying documents that are a prerequisite to obtaining government-issued photo ID card.”
I would urge you to read this fact sheet from the ACLU (www.aclu.org/other/oppose-voter-id-legislation-fact-sheet) which outlines perfectly my understanding of the dangers of voter ID, and of its discriminatory outcomes. Voter ID does not prevent voter fraud (which is increasingly rare), but does prevent certain populations from being able to exercise their right to vote.
The ACLU reported that in-person fraud is "vanishingly rare." It cited a recent study that found, since 2000, there were only 31 credible allegations of voter impersonation – the only type of fraud that photo IDs could prevent – "during a period of time in which over 1 billion ballots were cast.”
Please reconsider your stand on this issue.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.