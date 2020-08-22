To the editor:
Who gets to decide if an act of misogyny or racism is humorous — the perpetrator or the victim?
Salisbury businessman Robert Roy, in explaining his sign that was taken down last week, said he considered it satire, and he didn’t seem to understand why people didn’t get it. Maybe he should ask Kamala Harris’s family if they thought it was funny that he referred to her as a ‘whore.’ Her step-children surely would have found it a riot. Or maybe her parents. Or husband.
While he is at it, Mr. Roy should inquire with victims of human trafficking to see if they find humor in his statements (Robert Kraft might have some insight into the matter). Consider the history that Mr. Roy is so intent on preserving: If the question of what is humorous or what even what constitutes misogyny or racism was left to the perpetrator, there would be people rolling in the aisles over lynching. Voter suppression and white-only bathrooms would be the subject of romantic comedies. And the screams of terror from the systematic rape of slaves would be replaced by howls of laughter.
No, Mr. Roy, you do not get to decide what is funny here. But you know what will be funny? When women of color show up in record numbers, like they did in 2018, to vote this November.
Bruce Deveau
Amesbury
