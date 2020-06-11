To the editor:
In Rowley, per MGL 40A, Section 3, no zoning ordinance or bylaw shall prohibit or unreasonably regulate the installation of solar energy systems or the building of structures that facilitate the collection of solar energy, except where necessary to protect the public health, safety or welfare. That’s pretty clear!
The Rowley Planning Board doesn’t see it that way. Applications appear to be reviewed and approved by the outside consultant. An applicant hires an engineer of their own for their project whether it be a subdivision or a “solar farm.”
It seems to be a duress situation to applicants because they have to hire the Planning Board’s designated reviewer and “pay” his “unitemized” bill to their client, “the Town.” In the Maven Trust case (Docket 18CV 1607), Rules were changed to the detriment of that trust. They spent six trips to the board for revisions to their plan by the Planning Board’s engineer. Why?
It’s about bylaws and engineering rules. Everyone knows engineers follow the rules; they have what we call reputations and Massachusetts licenses. Why would they mess up the rules or sound engineering practice to ruin their own reputation?
In fact, the Maven Trust engineer has been reviewing plans for the Amesbury and Ipswich PBs as long as our review engineer did for this town. Is it a “get rich quick” scheme? They’re both review engineers, they both have private practices, they both work for municipalities, they both get paid by town applicants and their own private clients and on and on!
Question: Why does the town hold hostage its applicants for the permits at the cost of two capable engineers that will play both roles? Do the engineers know more than the Planning Board agents?
Why can’t the application fee cover the town’s engineer bill? Why isn’t it enough that a PE-stamped plan can be submitted with an application, reviewed by an expert for a few hours on questions that the agent might have other than the bylaws that he’s proficient in. Or, are they concerned about the income they can gain at an applicant’s expense?
Maven Trust got two very qualified engineering firms. One they hired and one they were held hostage to of which if they didn’t pay for all those “changes,” they would have not got a permit they didn’t need in our regulation bylaws.
They not only couldn’t follow the existing rules for a 15-foot setback (they moved them out to 150 feet) from back and side property lines, which they had no right to do given (the use is an agricultural use) they had to spend so much money on the “back and forths” that they went into bankruptcy.
Who is held hostage? Both the two women, mother and daughter, on Weathersfield Street today or any applicant before our Planning Board except those who know the farm act, the building inspector or the ConCom agent.
Tim Toomey
Rowley
