To the editor:
I am writing this letter to Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents who support Jim Kelcourse for state representative.
I know many people praise his strong constituent services, saying he provides one-on-one support to businesses and select individuals in the community.
However, he doesn’t offer that support to the people I know — those who don’t represent his views. He calls himself “a state representative for all” but I’ve heard countless examples of how he’s been defensive and evasive when asked to talk about legislation that supports the climate crisis and protecting civil rights, for example.
According to Vote Smart at www.justfacts.votesmart.org and the Progressive Massachusetts Legislator Scorecard at www.scorecard.progressivemass.com, he voted against numerous important bills.
Among these is a bill to address police reform (H4860), including banning tear gas (banned by the Geneva Convention) (H4860 207), and he voted against increased access to affordable high quality health insurance (H4617), voted against supporting affordable housing (H4879 230), and voted for numerous attempts to undercut the Fair Share Amendment (H86).
Economically, he votes with the Republicans in advancing the interests of the big corporations and the wealthy. Finally, he voted against guaranteeing safe, accessible and fair elections for all (H4768 178). These are a few examples.
We have no idea where Rep. Kelcourse stands on the current Republican agenda intent upon stripping people of their health care and civil rights. Moreover, where does he stand on the most pressing issue of our time – the climate crisis?
We just witnessed smoke in our sky from the disastrous wildfires out west, a catastrophic event that most climate scientists attribute to the drought conditions caused by global warming. We in Massachusetts are also contending with the effects of climate change.
I am voting for someone who is knowledgeable, passionate and has experience in combating climate change. Amber Hewett’s leadership helped to pass An Act to Promote Energy Diversity in 2016.
She will bring similar passion and commitment to the issues of COVID-19 recovery, fully funding education, being a voice for small businesses and affordable housing, and promoting racial justice.
These times call for more than just showing up and shaking hands. Amber Hewett has spent the last year talking to people in the district. She will consider each bill thoughtfully, meet with everyone, and be open and inclusive. She will show us what it means to be a state rep. for all.
Kathleen Stark
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.