To the editor:
In response to Jack Shea’s story (Daily News, Sept. 21) about the Artichoke River reservoir:
Where is the science? How did this summer’s exceptionally high temperatures affect the algae bloom in the river? How much did low water levels because of the drought contribute? What about the many geese, swans, ducks, fish and other wildlife who live and defecate in the river? How has beaver activity affected the algae bloom? What about decaying plant life?
Colby has had cattle for over 35 years at the farm in West Newbury. This summer only 10 head were turned out to pasture. As you should know, the farm has a historical presence in West Newbury. It has been a part of the community many, many years, raising cattle and vegetables since the late 1600s.
The newspaper’s article is defaming and superficial. It relies on a big “maybe” when a fuller and more factual story needs to be told.
Marjorie Colby Sullivan
South Hamilton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.