To the editor:
As we await the splash of colors from our fall foliage, there's a bumper crop of political signs sprouting on the roadsides and lawns throughout the area.
Sometimes, it's a single placard touting a local or national candidate, sometimes several in a cluster promoting the candidates of one party or the other.
It was a pair of signs, side by side in a front yard, that caught my attention today: Trump and Kelcourse.
The pairing is not surprising, since both are Republicans, but I began wondering how I could bring myself to vote for James Kelcourse, by all accounts a capable and responsive state representative, when I consider the company he keeps.
Because of Trump's documented lies, boasts about sexual assault, separation of immigrant children from parents, racist history, refusal to release tax records, fraudulent business practices, and generally boorish and bullying behavior, I cannot take him seriously as a person, never mind supporting him for any position of responsibility.
If Rep. Kelcourse supports his party's national ticket, he will not get my vote. If not, he needs to speak out publicly in opposition.
David Amirault
Amesbury
