To the editor:
We as Americans have a right to the same health care as every member of the Senate and House. We paid for their health care in our taxes.
I want all Americans to ask themselves: Did Donald Trump have the coronavirus? In my heart, I don't think he did, because if he did, it takes seven-plus weeks for the virus to leave your body and that came from the CDC.
I talked to a person from the CDC and they said that anyone who has COVID-19 does not get over it that fast, like Trump did.
He told the American people that there would be a cure on Nov. 3, right at the time before the election. If he had the virus and now he is immune to it, if that is so, then why can't the people that are sick from this get the same treatment that was given to Mr. Trump?
When this virus first came out, he said it was a hoax. Then, he told people to inject bleach into their bodies. How sad is that? We have a leader that does not care about you or your family.
My heart and my compassion go out to the families who have lost loved ones to this virus. If Trump has a cure, then he should give it to the ones who have the virus to save lives. But he will never do that because he is a person with no compassion for human life.
And the other thing that I would like to add is this judge who Trump is putting into the Supreme Court, if this happens she will overturn Roe v. Wade. So all the women and young girls in this country will have no right to control their own bodies and if you get raped, then you have to carry that baby, no matter what.
If he loses this election, it will go to the Supreme Court. That is why he is putting her on the court.
Ruth Nelson
Seabrook
