To the editor:
Reading Tuesday's online edition of the Newburyport Daily News, I have several questions about the “Salary increase proposed for Newburyport city councilors” by Heather Alterisio regarding a change from the current $5,000 rate per year for councilors and $6,000 for council president.
The average salary of local councilors in 2019 was noted as a $12,214 rate per year for councilors and $13,189 for council presidents. What is the average size of the city budget for the 10 communities in the North Shore compared?
How do the 10 communities in the North Shore compare to our small population and small land area?
Consumer Price Index increases are noted. How long has this rate been in use? What has been the total change in value of the dollar in that time?
The 2014 proposal by Tom O’Brien defined the historical premise that councilor salaries were proportional to the mayor's salary. I believe that the School Committee compensation is one-half of the councilors.
Will the increase in city councilor compensation, if adopted, trigger a corresponding increase in School Committee salaries? Full disclosure, I served on School Committee from 2003 thorough 2007 and did not take the salary because of the budget deficits of the school budget and the severe and life-changing cuts that were made to the budgets over those years.
Last question, when did public service become a second income?
Andrea Jones
Newburyport
