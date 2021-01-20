To the editor:
After driving by the current location of Newburyport Youth Services downtown, I cannot understand how people who are petitioning for a move of NYS to a Low Street swamp property can pretend they care about the children who will be relocated by their actions.
By comparison, the Low Street property is pretty much a small dump. On the wrong side of Low Street with parking prohibited, without sidewalks or room to build them.
Featuring a tiny, dilapidated building that city workers have gotten sick in because of mold. No parking lot except a patch of dirt. A rusty fence surrounding it. And the fence surrounded by a swamp that, like other areas of the industrial park, is a home to many rats.
This petition makes me wonder if the people who are behind this new petition do not have other motives for their proposed NYS move.
Is their real interest in getting NYS out of their neighborhood? To reduce traffic and enhance their neighborhood property values?
And have their supporting representatives ever driven by the Low Street property? In the words of Warren Zevon in one of his last songs, “Don’t let us get stupid, all right.”
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
