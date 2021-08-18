To the editor:
At the first gathering of the three candidates for mayor, it was hardly a debate as softballs were tossed, allowing each candidate to put their best foot forward.
I have five questions for all three candidates that may help our residents to sort out the moral and humanitarian underpinnings of our future mayor.
1. What does “Black Lives Matter” mean to you?
2. How do you propose that a person making minimum wage ($13.50 an hour) live in Newburyport?
3. What is your plan to protect senior citizens living on modest fixed incomes from losing their homes to the apparent inevitability of the City Council to raise taxes each year?
4. How do you describe and explain the event on Jan. 6 at our nation’s Capitol to your future constituents?
5. What is your position on gay marriage, LBGTQ rights and other minority citizens and how will your office thwart, champion or ignore these group?
William Shuttleworth
Newburyport
