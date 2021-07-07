To the editor:
Warren Russo calling himself an independent voter is kind of ridiculous.
Given his Trumpian right-wing views in previous letters to the editor, one must wonder why the change, why the focus on thinking in some depth about national and global issues instead of his usual partisan nonsense, and why his continuing use of his previous U.S.N. affiliation?
My guess is that as an announced candidate for the upcoming Newburyport mayoral election, he is portraying himself as more of a centrist than the Trumpian extremist, which he really is to court favor with moderate Democratic and independent voters.
Sounds like the old adage about putting lipstick on a pig.
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.