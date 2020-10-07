To the editor:
To whom it should concern.
I as a proud Republican question the openness and transparency of the candidate James Kelcourse.
After searching his countless signs, billboards and ephemera, I have been unable to find anywhere that states he is a Republican.
Is he a true Republican who stands firmly for our party and doctrine or is he just another Massachusetts blue belly who flip-flops as is necessary to protect a false image while cashing the large check our party doles forth to our stalwart candidates and the lukewarm hypocrites who read the political maelstrom of Massachusetts cautiously trolling for votes they may not deserve.
Bruce Brown
Newburyport
