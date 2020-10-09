To the editor:
As I ride around, I have seen many signs for Lenny Mirra (often combined with another Republican, John Moran).
Admittedly, I do not know Lenny Mirra personally, but I am confused by another event that Mirra attended.
He claims that he is not voting for Trump but will instead vote for another candidate. In 2016, Lenny Mirra boasted in The Daily News that he attended the Trump inauguration.
I do not know for whom he voted for president, but he proudly stated that he attended Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. So I don’t trust him, and would not endorse him.
This is totally my opinion based on what I see as past practices. Obviously, everyone is entitled to vote for or endorse any candidate he wishes.
Josephine Antico
Byfield
