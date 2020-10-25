To the editor:
Throughout the debate between candidates for state representative, James Kelcourse made clear that his mission in office is to make friends in order to best serve our district. As voters, we need to decide if it is in our best interest to continue to support a platform that enforces and relies upon networked nepotism in government.
Public policy shouldn’t rely on whether or not strings can be pulled with a phone call. We need leaders that’ll put pen to paper and create laws that apply to all, rather than being reliant on word-of-mouth favors that benefit a few.
What happens in times of crisis when the good old boy system eventually fails those outside of it? With the fear of a second virus wave coming this winter, we need a proactive representative who will focus on legislative policy that’ll benefit our whole community and commonwealth, not just those who have access to the representative’s attention.
There is a need for large scale relief and public coordination that will work to ensure our community’s health and financial resiliency so that all our district’s small businesses and workers get the structured response needed. We need to be asking our state representative what bills are being crafted for that to happen, rather than being worried about if he has our right contact information or that we aren’t placed too far back in his queue of people to help. Only one candidate in the debate championed the need for concrete policy initiative: Amber Hewett.
Shane Buchanan
Newburyport
