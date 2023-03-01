To the editor:
Thanks everyone for all the time, thought and effort you put into the parks reorganization debate.
Obviously, the end result is not what many of us had hoped for, but the process essentially worked, and the debate was civil for the most part. Perhaps The Daily News will take note and come to appreciate that differences of opinion among elected officials and the public are to be expected and welcomed as part of a democracy.
I can’t resist one last point.
Several councilors who voted for the reorganization indicated they see it as a first phase, or an adjustment of a matter within the purview of the executive branch, a change that might easily be tweaked later. Unfortunately, there is no basis for this approach in the city charter. The charter empowers only the mayor to initiate changes in the administrative lineup.
“No administrative order may originate with the city council,” it clearly states.
I believe the city charter’s process (submission of a plan by the mayor to the council, a public hearing, a committee hearing and vote, and a full council up or down vote with no amendments allowed) elevates questions around departments/directors from technical or administrative matters to matters of policy and priorities. We are likely stuck with this new policy on parks for some time.
Our parks are more than gardens that need weeding and grass that needs mowing. They are our history and our future. They give us better health, outdoor recreation, a connection to nature, a stronger economy, higher property values, lower crime, a place to gather or be alone, and protection from climate change. They are used by people of all ages, backgrounds and interests. They are a necessity, not a luxury.
There are challenges ahead and they are not all in the Department of Public Services. I have learned that one of the Park Commission’s most passionate and knowledgeable members has resigned. I will continue to volunteer for parks projects and hope other citizens will as well.
In the meantime, as Roy Rogers and Dale Evans used to say, “Happy trails to you until we meet again.”
ANDY SIMPSON
Newburyport
