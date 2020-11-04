To the editor:
Millions around the world have asked how so many people could have voted for Donald Trump in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was clearly more qualified.
The Newburyport Daily News' endorsements for state rep in the 1st and 2nd Essex bring that question to mind again.
The paper called the choice between Lenny Mirra and Christina Eckert a "toss up". It endorsed James Kelcourse over Amber Hewett. These endorsements are hard to understand based on the candidates' statements and actions.
Ms. Eckert and Hewett have both submitted letters to this paper to explain their views and make commitments to citizens. Reps. Mirra and Kelcourse have not made the same effort.
A comparison of issue statements on their websites reveals breadth and depth from the challengers and superficiality from the incumbents.
Whereas Reps. Kelcourse and Mirra tout their easy effort downstream to notify residents after CSOs have occurred, Ms. Eckert and Hewett have outlined the difficult upstream work to reduce and eliminate the overflows.
Ms. Eckert and Hewett are quick to acknowledge the contributions of others. Reps. Mirra and Kelcourse take a significant amount of credit for work that others had a hand in or funding traditionally baked into the budget when they cite their key accomplishments as securing Chapter 70 funds or funds for non-profit organizations in their districts.
This letter will likely be printed after the election. We hope we're not as dismayed by the 2020 results of our state election as we were by the national results of 2016.
James Charles Roy
Newburyport
