To the editor:
I got a campaign mailing today from state Rep. James Kelcourse noting he "secured (an) $800,000 community development block grant for the YWCA of Newburyport" and two other social service agencies. The mailing doesn't note how the Y spent the money.
I can say this: It wasn't spent to expand the hours of operation to accommodate the new members it took on when Boston Sports Clubs (formerly Latitudes) in Salisbury went bankrupt and closed this summer.
Dozens of BSC refugees like me moved to the YWCA, paying as much as $70 a month for dues that are almost twice what we paid at BSC/Latitudes.
We got what we paid for at BSC/Latitudes: a full, seven-day-a-week schedule to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 6 on weekends, so access was never an issue.
The Newburyport YWCA closes Saturday afternoons through Tuesday, and during the week closes two hours earlier than BSC did. The result is that the Y can't accommodate the former BSC members it's charging for access it can't provide, including me. I tried for two weeks to get lap swim time. Every time, the Y's online sign-up log responded, "Program Full."
Whenever I called to complain, I was told, "We're working on it." So I quit the Y and joined the Cedardale sports club in Haverhill. It's an hour round trip, but I get lap time every time. It's a much cleaner facility, with more services, including a larger and better-equipped weight room, full basketball and tennis courts and other facilities that are available when I show up.
It's a half hour each way, but I'm getting what I pay for. I've already met several former BSC members there who first tried the Newburyport Y and also gave up on it.
I asked the Y to refund the $70 fee they took from me while responding "program full" every time I asked for a lap lane. They've denied it. Not Christian.
Note to Rep. Kelcourse and his Democratic opponent, Amber Hewett: Please use what leverage you can from the $800,000 Kelcourse got for the social service agencies (but doesn't detail) to pressure the YWCA to either deliver the services it's charging for or refund the fees when it can't provide them.
Keith Eddings
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.