To the editor:
The Newburyport Lions Club would like to thank all the runners who have signed up for our 61st "virtual" Yankee Homecoming 10-mile and 5K road race this year.
The virtual run is now a two-week-long event, allowing us to remain safe while still enjoying the opportunity to offer this traditional race in 2020. Runners can participate from the comfort of their home, neighborhood or favorite route between Tuesday, July 14, and Tuesday, July 28, for a unique experience!
Your support is paramount to keeping the races going. So far, we have approximately 400 runners from 12 states, plus Canada and Germany. We will not let the coronavirus interrupt our 61st annual Lions Yankee Homecoming races. The race goes on!
As we get closer to the real date of July 28, the runners will be getting specially designed T-shirts and also a custom finishing medal for the first time. There also will be other great perks added this year. Check it out on www.yankeerace.com.
In addition, we would like to thank all of our residents in Newburyport and the surrounding towns for allowing us to post signs of the upcoming races on their property. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Newburyport Lions Club Road Race Committee
