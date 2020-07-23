To the editor:
Fifteen years ago, when I moved into my condo on the Merrimack River in Newburyport, I had no idea.
I encouraged my beautiful granddaughter to swim in it; I trailed my hand from a boat in it; I felt a strong affinity for it.
Then, I learned that massive sewer spills from upstream were being dumped in it.
The beautiful Merrimack River!
How could we fight to save our beautiful waterfront and ignore the health of the river flowing past it?
Thank goodness, important steps are being taken, but until it is clean, we all need to be aware and do what we can to: SOAR — Save Our Awesome River.
Laurie Evans-Daly
Newburyport
