To the editor:
I am writing this hoping that it will be read by a large number of Newbury residents.
Your town Select Board neither represents you, nor cares to hear your opinions unless you agree to let them make all decisions (without public, or even elected officials' thoughts, unless you agree with them 100%).
This became even more apparent at the last Select Board meeting when a question regarding the proposed site of a new Council on Aging was discussed. The design being considered involves tearing down the existing Town Hall and building something much bigger and two stories high.
Longtime member of the COA board and someone who has put countless hours into the town's many endeavors, Evelyn Noyes, was summarily relieved of her position because she suggested looking into other sites, not rushing a $12 million project.
Two people were appointed to the COA board, Charles Bear and Damon Jespersen, who presented no qualifications but are historically "yes men" for the Select Board and town administrator.
It was also quite a coincidence that the cable channel that broadcasts these meetings went blank during these proceedings.
If the goings-on at the national level of government upset you, look no further than Newbury Town Hall to voice your opinion and regain your place in local goings-on.
They work for us, not the other way around. The administrator advises and the town counsel gives legal advice. They are not part of the decision-making process.
The Town Meeting is our form of government and the voters make the choices — and pay the bills.
Mike Bowling
Byfield
