To the editor:
The Town of Newbury will benefit from a solar farm project in an estimated amount of $700,000 over the next 20 years ($35,000/year times 20 years).
Additionally, the town will also receive increased annual payments for the property taxes on which the facility will be built.
The question: Is the $700,000 amount fair or will the town benefit too much or too little?
If the town benefits too much, the developer of the project will be treated unfairly, if the benefit is too little, the town will be treated unfairly.
At the annual Town Meeting in June, Article 21 was approved and authorized the Selectboard and Board of Assessors to negotiate and enter into and execute a personal property tax agreement with Main Street Solar 1, LLC. The project is a 2.8 megawatt (DC) solar farm on 12 acres of land off Main Street.
Unfortunately, neither the Selectboard nor the Board of Assessors negotiated the agreement. No records of negotiations or a reported consultant’s report from 2014 have surfaced.
The obvious questions are: Who negotiated the agreement, when was it negotiated, where are the details, is the agreement up to date and does it represent a fair agreement today?
These are the minimum requirements of due diligence.
Selectboard members JR Colby and Alicia Greco recused themselves from voting and in doing so failed in their responsibility to the people of due diligence.
The other three Selectboard members voted to approve the agreement in July and the three members of the Board of Assessors voted to approve the agreement in August, all lacking due diligence. The town did not provide credible evidence of negotiations or meaningful details to substantiate future payments to the town in an estimated amount of $700,000.
Does this issue have the appearance of being askew, defying common sense and lacking transparency? The answer is "yes." If there is nothing on the surface, but there is credible evidence, it must still lie under the surface. It leads to the question: Where is the adequate and reasonable substantiation to support the approval of the agreement?
I asked the town for information regarding the details only to be given an untimely and ambiguous answer. As of late, after a request for public records, I received an estimated cost from the town in the amount of $288 for the town to research and provide documents.
Keep in mind these documents (the documents of due diligence) should be the same documents needed by the Selectboard and Board of Assessors in July and August to make their determination and verify the validity of the agreement and amounts within.
Why is the town reluctant, if all is on the up and up, to make public?
Under these circumstances, and until reasonable documentation is provided by the town at no cost to all interested parties, the issue will remain under the veil of secrecy as a cover-up, and in turn, become the “Solargate in Newbury.”
Jim Moran
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.