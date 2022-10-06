To the editor:
Growing up the son of a doctor and a nurse, I might have taken for granted the value of high-quality, accessible health care.
My folks knew what to worry about (and what not to). They had access to the best providers and they knew how to navigate the system. But my parents also spent their careers at a major inner-city hospital and saw firsthand the inequities and struggles that patients and families from high-risk communities faced every day.
Wealth, race, gender all impacted the quality of care. It was vitally important to them that every patient, irrespective of background or means, got the best care possible.
My father routinely battled insurance companies to secure the best outcomes for his patients. My mother guided patients through breast cancer treatment and high-risk pregnancies.
For her, the right to reproductive care wasn’t a hypothetical exercise. Her patients were directly harmed by restrictions on abortion and systemic neglect for women’s health. My parents also bore witness to the bigotry and callousness that confronted gay men in the early days of the AIDS epidemic where prejudice often supplanted compassionate care.
They understood that each individual deserved to be treated with dignity and to receive the best quality health care available without the interference of others seeking to impose their moral, religious or class biases.
High-quality health care is a human right, not a privilege. It should be accessible to all and it should be a private matter. We need to elect representatives who share these values.
Adrianne Ramos, who is running to represent the 14th Essex in the state Legislature, will be an enthusiastic advocate for fair access to health care.
She is a passionate defender of reproductive rights (I can’t seem to find her GOP opponent’s position on this), a strong voice for better access to mental health services, and a dedicated ally to the LGBTQ community and those needing gender-affirming care.
As a family law attorney, she has represented victims of domestic violence and recognizes the crucial role of law enforcement in protecting her clients. She’ll work diligently to ensure that they receive the resources they need to respond better, and more safely, to domestic violence and mental health situations.
Adrianne has a vision for how Massachusetts should lead in health care and reproductive rights. I hope you’ll take time to read about her at vote4ramos.com and support her in November.
DAVID BELSKY
West Newbury
