To the editor:
A vote for Adrianne Ramos for state representative for the 14th Essex District is a vote for constituent services and protecting important rights.
I’ve found Adrianne Ramos to be accessible and responsive, having interacted with her both professionally and personally. That got me thinking about how good she will be with constituent services. Her communication style is clear and straightforward. She’ll get back to you even when she’s super busy.
When I asked her about her approach to constituent services, in addition to her accessibility she mentioned the importance of hiring staff who are not only committed but who have the skills to effectively serve constituents.
But the No. 1 reason that it’s essential to elect Ramos is her commitment to protecting reproductive rights, other human rights, and believe it or not - access to contraception.
You may think her opponent would never support denying the right to birth control or allowing obstacles to accessing it, but his party plans to do just that. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made that clear months ago, expressing alignment with the strong movement within the GOP that has the agenda of passing laws that deny freedoms and require compliance with a narrow religious point of view. I can’t believe that kind of extremism is taking hold in the GOP but it is, and it includes plans to roll back marriage and other rights for members of the LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities.
I’m not going negative. I’m simply shining a light on what’s already happening that people may not know about. A year ago I would not have made these statements because I would have still given the GOP the benefit of the doubt or thought that it didn’t apply to local government. I follow the actions of the parties closely and it’s become crystal clear that the GOP party, national and state will turn their backs on elected GOP members who don’t fall in line.
It will be almost impossible for Republicans at any level of government to stand against the extremist platform, even if they want to.
Therefore, Adrianne Ramos is the clear choice for State Representative for the 14th Essex District.
If readers don’t know if Ramos will be on their ballot, the 14th Essex District includes Amesbury Precincts 1 and 6, Boxford Precincts 2 and 3, all of Groveland, North Andover Precincts 1 through 6, and all of West Newbury.
CHRISTINE GREEN
Amesbury
