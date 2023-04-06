To the editor:
I’d like to thank the Human Rights Commission and everyone else involved in presenting the iftar event on March 28.
Special kudos to the children, who read their heartfelt books so beautifully – at times humorous, at times sad. For those two hours, the Newburyport High School cafeteria was filled with kindness, compassion, and respect, reminding us of our potential as human beings and our profound connection to each other.
What a gift to our whole community!
DEBORAH SZABO
Newburyport
