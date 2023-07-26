To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor (“Port senior center official applauded for her service,” July 19, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) suggested that people come to the Newburyport Senior Center, adding, “That includes you, Mr. Mayor!”
As a member of the Friends of the Newburyport Council on Aging (FONCOA) board, I am at the Senior Center for many activities and am always pleased to see Mayor Reardon in attendance at them. Space doesn’t allow me to list all of these, but I will mention a few.
During the 2022 holiday season, our mayor was in the audience when children from the elementary school entertained us with Christmas music. He holds monthly “Lunch with the Mayor” gatherings for those interested in keeping up with current city happenings, followed with a Q&A session where the concerns of those present are addressed. The mayor attended the recent BBQ held at the Senior Center. He also came to Ben Iacona’s final meeting as FONCOA chair, honoring Ben with a mayoral proclamation in recognition of his years of service to the board.
It’s clear to me that Mayor Reardon does indeed come to the senior center and that he is fully aware of all he needs to know as to what goes on there.
JEANETTE ISABELLA
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.