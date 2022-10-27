To the editor:
It has been roughly four weeks since the mayor of Newburyport withdrew the parks reorganization proposal that was submitted to the City Council.
The reasoning of the mayor’s withdrawal was stated in the first sentence of the mayor’s Sept. 27th press release: “In order to give all stakeholders more time to review details and prepare for next steps.”
I am not aware of any request for comments or proposals from the community. As a resident with young children, I would consider myself a stakeholder. For the mayor to make effective change in the delivery of city services, the mayor should actively engage stakeholders.
I believe it is imperative that the mayor review the concerns with the withdrawn plan and create a plan that addresses the long-term needs of our community. The following points must be considered when crafting public policy regarding our parks and critical infrastructure:
The Parks Department still exists as a separate entity within the city government. The parks director has been vacant since July. I learned that after the elimination of the parks director, there was no one on staff that was certified to perform playground inspections. Not having a certified person on staff to oversee this safety function during peak park use is concerning. Not having a proactive inspection program exposed the city to unnecessary liability.
— The previous proposal stated that a parks division will be created within the Department of Public Services. This would create a fourth division. Currently, the water and sewer enterprise funds (which are raised with user rates and fees) fund two-thirds of the administration. Is it fair to have the water and sewer users fund the additional administrative burden?
Workflows regarding the city’s parks would move from one organization into multiple organizations. DPS would perform maintenance and field customer service requests. DPS would not make decisions pertaining to parks use but would refer them to the Parks Commission. The Parks Commission would not have oversight of DPS operations. The mayor’s office will work on planning and interfacing with endowments. Recreation activities will be managed by the Council of Aging and Youth Services. Community groups will have to know their way around to coordinate parks maintenance, use and scheduling. How will there be accountability in the city’s government to ensure the continued stewardship of our parks if multiple people are in charge?
DPS’ primary mission should be the management of our critical infrastructure. Adding the additional workload of parks will distract the DPS from its primary mission. There are millions of dollars of upcoming needs (dam repairs, water resiliency, climate resiliency, and highway safety improvements are examples). The DPS should be prioritizing these needs. Recent news regarding the Jackson, Mississippi, and Cambridge public water supplies highlight the need to keep this a priority.
It is my hope that the City Council holds the mayor accountable to submitting an inclusive plan that addresses the needs of our parks and the needs for our critical infrastructure.
The mayor must seek stakeholder input in a public forum, with a public docket so the community has confidence that the proposed reorganization is in the public interest.
OWEN SMITH
Newburyport
