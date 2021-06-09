To the editor:
I’ve lived in Amesbury for a while now, but most of my life was spent in Newburyport. So although I cannot vote in Newburyport, I still wanted to give my hearty and unwavering endorsement to Sean Reardon for mayor.
Sean’s deep community roots and remarkable family lineage is not in itself a qualification to be mayor. And yet, it is clear that Sean’s calling to be in public service was inspired by watching his family work and thrive in the city that is so dear to them all.
Already, Sean has demonstrated his commitment to “giving back” as a cornerstone of his campaign and he has made an authentic promise to continue this focus and priority when he serves as mayor.
Experience comes in many ways, and I do not believe it is a prerequisite to have been an elected official. Nor do I believe a candidate must serve on the City Council as an implied critical qualification to be mayor.
I have personally known every mayor since the mid '60s and most of them I can still call my friend. Some had been a city councilor, and others were not.
Sean’s resume of public service is consistent and ongoing. He has been on the School Committee for almost four years, and is a board member of the Newburyport Education Foundation.
Sean was a part of the collective bargaining team that recently negotiated a new three-year teachers contract for the city. I worked closely with Sean in the Restore Our Port Pride group to champion the importance of solidifying funds for the city’s athletic fields.
Our efforts resulted in monumental accomplishments including, the restoration of World War Memorial Stadium and James T. Stehlin Field, and allowed me to watch Sean up close as a doer and a team player.
Sean also served two years on the Parks Commission. During these years, his business career working with school districts gave him insight and perspective into the world of education. Now, he has committed himself to a path in the public sector and is pursuing his master's degree in public administration.
Sean Reardon also knows who he is, what he is good at, and has the strength of character and inner confidence to surround himself with a capable and experienced team. Sean’s wonderful personal attributes are traits that great leaders possess.
Donna Holaday has been a consequential mayor. The city is better than it was when she came into office 10 years ago. But with her leaving, I believe the city is also at an inflection point. It is time to hand the reins of the city to the next generation of capable leaders.
Being mayor is a thankless, 24/7 job that needs an enthusiastic, energetic, committed and qualified public servant who has an undeniable passion and love for keeping Newburyport in the upper echelon of desirable communities anywhere.
Sean Reardon is that person, and he would have my vote if I still lived there.
Charlie Cullen
Amesbury
The letter writer was a member of the Newburyport High School Class of 1969.
