To the editor:
Newbury Comcast customers, Triton supporters and 1st Amendment believers have good reason not to reward the two Select Board members running to keep their jobs.
They voted to raise our PEG cable fees to 5% without a plan to either fund Triton’s channel 8 and to have no public access local TV. Public access is citizen TV, free from any government control or political censorship. Last year a challenger running for the Select Board submitted a video on her candidacy and the town employees delayed cablecasting for almost a month.
Most other regional schools in the state have figured out how to get PEG funding decades ago and produce excellent local programs while training students on appropriate technology. Despite an appropriation from the town meeting the town administrator and majority of the Select Board refused to release PEG to Triton. The latest unscrupulous roadblock is a lawyer letter setting out conditions, which Triton has already met but the Boston based lawyer assumes they did not comply. He never even checked the town’s own website in this poorly researched opinion.
People ask why we don’t have a media committee to handle these issues like all other towns. We did and it was killed as it was just about to release its recommendations.
I chaired the Newbury media committee at the request of fellow member Alicia Greco. Because we accepted the outside consultant’s recommendation to work with Triton, the Select Board (including Alicia) disbanded the committee by refusing to reappoint the members. In his reelection JR Colby bragged about "blowing up the committee" then later did an angry rant about "sweeping" the money." into Free Cash. This lack of a committee in the middle of Comcast contract negotiation resulted in no senior discount, no capital improvement funding and a 25% increase in local fees with no plan on how to spend it.
Joe McDonough
Byfield
