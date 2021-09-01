To the editor:
It is my intention to vote for Charlie Tontar for mayor for reasons I would like to embellish upon through this letter.
Charlie has the experience, background, and capability to fill the mayoral position in the way that Newburyport not only deserves, but requires. These qualifications are easily demonstrated by simply asking him a question on most any city issue. Charlie's response will be one that explains some of the past history of said issue, where things stand currently, and what the future plan(s) might be.
Moreover, if he isn't completely sure of the situation, he will explore it and get back to you with an answer. We may be a small city but we have big issues that must be dealt with by someone with the depth of knowledge Charlie brings to the citizens of it. While his opponents surely have good intentions, there is no place for on-the-job training for a position of such magnitude as Newburyport's mayor.
I have attended our City Council meetings on a regular basis for many years. At those meetings Charlie has consistently demonstrated not only willingness but ability in delving into matters and suggesting well-thought-out solutions for them. He has served on many committees and is always interested in seeking ways to help Newburyport be the best it can be.
Please consider Charlie's education, background, experience, qualifications, strong work ethic, and dedication to a city he loves as you think about your choice for our next mayor. As importantly, please take the time to vote in the Primary Election on Sept. 21.
Jeanette Isabella
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.