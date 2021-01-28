To the editor:
Regarding the "vindictive people" letter of Jan. 22, Donald Trump wasn't impeached because Democrats are afraid he'll win again (although we should all – regardless of party – be afraid of that; he is a dangerous man). For one thing, he threatened the Secretary of State in Georgia to "find" him enough votes to cheat and win the state.
The other and more horrific reason he was impeached is because he incited a violent mob to stop the democratic process of this country. He knew exactly what he was doing. His extremist followers, and I'm making the distinction here because I know not all his loyalists are violent extremists, came armed and ready to hurt people. Trump knew that his own vice president was in that building when he sent the mob there. Three people died as a result. It is extremely puzzling to a lot of us that so many Republicans in Congress who were also in fear of their lives that day do not want to hold him accountable for his dangerous actions.
Kathleen M. Raywood
Newburyport
